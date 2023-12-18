Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $90.27 million and $2.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00542561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00114405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021823 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

