StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.