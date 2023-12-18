StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

