StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Up 4.5 %
USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
