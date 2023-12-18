StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USD Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.