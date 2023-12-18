StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

