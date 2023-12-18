Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $52.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.