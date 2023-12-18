Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

