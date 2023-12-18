Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. 1,224,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

