Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.14. The company had a trading volume of 538,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

