Stairway Partners LLC Has $17.98 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

