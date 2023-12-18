Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

