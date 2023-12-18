Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.31. 2,927,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

