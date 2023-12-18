Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 181,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,824. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

