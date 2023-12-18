Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $246.10. 59,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

