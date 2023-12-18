SimpliFi Inc. Purchases 1,584 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 123.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Sempra by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

SRE stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.