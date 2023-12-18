Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Critical Review

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $32.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $855.27 million 8.83 $426.93 million $0.96 32.10 Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.32 -$2.40 million ($0.83) -5.17

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48% Selectis Health -6.59% -159.15% -5.61%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

