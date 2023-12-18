Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,759 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,161. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.