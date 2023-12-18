Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of SAIC opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.72. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

