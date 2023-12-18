Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,497 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $96,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

