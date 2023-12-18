Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. 2,482,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,599. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

