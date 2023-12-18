Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 483,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,165. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

