SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.15. 95,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.60. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

