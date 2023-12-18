Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.99 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,889,054 shares of company stock worth $50,454,525. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

