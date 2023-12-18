Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $192,268,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.28. 2,761,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $264.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

