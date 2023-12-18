Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $946,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 388,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

