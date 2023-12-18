Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

