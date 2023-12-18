Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.97

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 4145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

