PAAL AI (PAAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.41 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $103.58 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,462,942 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 758,462,941.9241879 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.13782663 USD and is down -11.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,319,561.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.