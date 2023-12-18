Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $161.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.87.

NYSE:OC opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

