Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stake Lowered by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $79.78. 52,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,908. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.