Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Up 26.1%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 1,333,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,920% from the average daily volume of 66,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

