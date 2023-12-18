ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. ON has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ON by 379.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

