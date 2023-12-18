Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.08. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 221.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 303,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 220.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

