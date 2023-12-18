Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,671. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.