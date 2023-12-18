Northeast Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 208,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 386,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 283,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,307,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

