Northeast Financial Group Inc. Invests $465,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.01. 163,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,227. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.