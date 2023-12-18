Northeast Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

