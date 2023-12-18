Northeast Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 854,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

