Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.87. 149,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.