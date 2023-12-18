Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:MYE opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $712.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

