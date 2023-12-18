MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $527.85. 47,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

