Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

