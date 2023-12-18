Mizuho Increases Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $133.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

