MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.27

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 168896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

