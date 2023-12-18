McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
