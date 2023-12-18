MBL Wealth LLC Invests $227,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 861,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,044. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.