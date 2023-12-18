MBL Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $225.40. 687,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

