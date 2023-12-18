MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.92. 145,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

