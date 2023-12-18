MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.82. 336,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

