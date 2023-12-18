Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 650 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

