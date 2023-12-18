Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.47) to GBX 300 ($3.77) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.80 ($3.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.16. The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,010.72). In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($77,010.72). Also, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($155,033.89). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,193 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

